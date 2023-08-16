Benefit planned for DuValls after tornado destroyed their ranch

Nashville recording artist Clare Dunn to headline concert in Lamar, Colo., Sept. 2

The DuVall family — Johnny and Myrna — are a ranching family from south of Granada, Colo., much like their lifelong neighbors around Baca and Prowers counties. They farm and ranch and, in their younger years, ran a restaurant called Chez W. DuVall’s. The restaurant, now closed, was long home to coffee guys, hungry and hard-working folks, and the occasional get together. It was also one of the first paying singing gigs the DuVall’s little blonde neighbor kid ever played.

When a tornado roared through nearby Holly in 2007, it cut a swath more than two miles long and four city blocks wide, leaving only rubble in its wake. At the time, residents received little or no warning before the tornado touched down just before 8 p.m. on March 29.

Neighbors came together immediately, checking on one another and, in the daylight, sorting through debris for valuables. Johnny and Myrna were among the volunteers on scene first thing the next morning, with tractors and loaders and the like. They worked shoulder to shoulder for days, doing what residents of rural America do so well whenever the need arises.

Early in the evening on June 23, 2023, storm clouds were building and Johnny, who was working not far from their homeplace, spotted a tornado moving directly toward it. Johnny, who is 74-years old, jumped in his pickup and raced home to see Myrna and their daughter, Farah, who happened to be home, to safety.

DuVall Ranch south of Granada as photographed by a stormchaser. Johnny DuVall’s pickup can be seen on the right side of the photo as he sped home. Courtesy photo fullsize-20230623-dsc_3890-2

As dust billowed behind his speeding pickup, Myrna was also watching the sky, though she hadn’t heard warnings on the TV or radio. She rarely answers their landline phone, but when it rang that evening, she picked it up. Mike, a young man who works at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colo., was on the line. He told her he had their location on radar, there was a tornado on the ground moving toward them, and they needed to take shelter immediately. About that time, Johnny came through the door and told her they needed to “hit the deck.” They called their daughter to hurry out of the shower and they all, Farah with shampoo still in her hair, hid in the cellar.

When they emerged, about all that was left of the pickup Johnny had just parked was a photo of it racing toward the giant cell, captured by a storm chaser. The house, barns, and outbuildings were destroyed, parts of them wrapped around telephone poles and parts of them never found. Triticale bales — about 40 in all — were thrown around and flung into the rubble, making the clean up even more tedious.

The DuValls lost their home, barns, dogs, cattle and vehicles. Photo courtesy Clare Dunn IMG_5326

The DuVall home was the only one hit by what turned out to be an EF-3 with winds up to 165 miles per hour. The National Weather Service report said “two wooden barns were completely destroyed with little evidence remaining of them, other than the outline where they once stood. A metal farm out-building was virtually gone, with only the twisted steel beam reinforcements remaining. The primary family house was completely destroyed with only a part of an interior wall still in place. After impacting the family home, the tornado continued to the southeast and knocked down power lines along two different county roads before heading back into open countryside and dissipating.” The tornado was on the ground for approximately 35 minutes and moved nearly 10 miles.

The DuValls are still missing dogs, cattle were killed, and they’re realizing that they, like many in agriculture, are underinsured.

A group of neighbors and friends, including the little blonde neighbor girl, began to plan a concert to benefit the couple. The little blonde neighbor girl who once sang in the couple’s restaurant, Nashville recording artist Clare Dunn, is headlining the concert in Lamar on Sept. 2 in the rodeo arena at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.

The event tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for kids under 12. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a beer garden followed by a barbeque at 5 p.m. by Gary Melcher at Gary’s Backyard BBQ which is included in the cost of the ticket. There will be a live auction prior to the concert with some amazing items. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring Dunn. All funds will benefit the DuVall family.

“It’s Labor Day weekend, so if you don’t have plans and even if you live far away, come on down,” Dunn said. “If you want to do something that is a reminder of America and a day gone by and a day that we can bring back, come on down.”

Online donations can be made and tickets purchased at http://www.claredunn.com/duvallbenefit .