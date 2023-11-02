Bennet, Lummis ask GAO to study farmer, rancher mental health barriers

Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., today introduced legislation to require the Government Accountability Office to study the barriers that farming and ranching communities face to access mental and behavioral health care services.

“Colorado’s farmers and ranchers face uncertainty from forces beyond their control, and Congress needs to do more to help them access the mental and behavioral health care they need,” said Bennet. “This bill will help us understand the barriers they face and improve access to care for Americans in rural communities across the country.”

“Wyoming farmers and ranchers have done a remarkable job feeding the nation in the midst of a global pandemic, supply chain crisis and during record-high inflation, but that critical work often comes at a great personal cost,” said Lummis.

“We have a responsibility to improve accessibility for mental health care services for our nation’s producers, and I’m excited to partner with Senator Bennet to identify ways we can improve access to these services throughout rural America.”