Bennet, Marshall to host Senate ag subcommittee drought hearing

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., chair of the Senate Agriculture Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources Subcommittee, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., the subcommittee ranking member, will hold a field hearing on water and drought on Wednesday, June 26 in Burlington, Colo.

The subcommittee hearing, titled “Hearing on the High Plains: Combating Drought with Innovation,” will be held at 9 a.m. MT at the Midway Theater and Cultural Event Center in Burlington, and will be livestreamed.

Agriculture and water leaders from Colorado and Kansas will testify, according to a joint news release from the two senators. “This hearing will highlight the successes and limitations of existing federal drought tools and help inform new mechanisms to deal with persistent drought in the arid plains,” the senators said.

“When I travel across Colorado, I hear how rising input costs and the devastating effects of persistent drought threaten the future of American agriculture,” Bennet said in a news release.

“I’m grateful to Sen. Marshall for joining me on Colorado’s Eastern Plains to hear directly from family farmers and ranchers about the challenges they face and how Washington can make things a little easier for them,” Bennet said.

“[Former Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman] Pat Roberts [R-Kan.] always advised me to go sit on the tongue of the wagon and listen to the concerns of farmers,” said Marshall.

“I am glad that Sen. Bennet and I are organizing a field hearing on the High Plains to hear from Kansas and Colorado farmers,” said Marshall.

“The impacts of drought and access to water are important topics for our region. This hearing will highlight the severity of the drought conditions across the western United States, address the issues with federal programs designed to mitigate the impacts of drought, and most importantly, discuss the innovative technologies and strategies farmers are implementing to conserve water.”