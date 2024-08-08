Bennet, Marshall urge Vilsack to improve drought response

Bennet

Bennet

Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., chairman and ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources Subcommittee, have urged Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to improve drought response for Western producers.

In a letter, they cited a hearing they held June 26 in Burlington, Colo., and said improvements could be made to the Conservation Reserve Program, Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Watershed and Flood Prevention Program. In addition, the letter recommends increased investment in water conservation research and the scaling of innovative and voluntary water conservation approaches, like the creation of a voluntary groundwater conservation pilot program mirrored after Bennet’s proposed Voluntary Groundwater Conservation Act.

Read the bill Bennet and others introduced to create a new tool for farmers and ranchers to combat drought at https://tinyurl.com/2a2dum5h .