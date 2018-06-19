Bennet office to hold listening sessions in Colorado’s eastern plains

WASHINGTON — Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet invites residents from the eastern plains to meet with a member of his Colorado staff.

James Thompson, the representative from Bennet's office in this region, will meet one-on-one with Coloradans June 28 and 29 in Fort Morgan, Akron, Yuma, Wray, Holyoke, and Sedgwick. The details for the six Listening

Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for congress that will help your family or community? If so, then Sen. Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a representative from his office at one of six upcoming listening sessions.

Morgan County: Thursday, June 28, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Washington County: Thursday, June 28, 12 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Yuma County Session 1: Thursday, June 28, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Yuma County Session 2: Thursday, June 28, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Phillips County: Friday, June 29, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Sedgwick County: Friday, June 29, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, send an email to James_Thompson@bennet.senate.gov. Please include a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help James assist you. If you are already working with someone in Bennet's office, please include that information in your email, as well.

Those without email access can call (970) 224-2200.