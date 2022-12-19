Bennet releases farm labor bill, but Farm Bureau still opposed

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., last week released a Senate version of a bill to ease immigration for farm laborers, but prospects for the bill to pass and be combined with the House-passed Farm Worker Modernization Act are dim.

Bennet was working with Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, to develop bipartisan support for the bill, but Crapo chose not to cosponsor the bill Bennet released.

Bennet announced the bill at a news conference at which he was surrounded by a group of bipartisan members of the House who support the bill and by farm and farm worker leaders. The news conference was livestreamed and is posted online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4yEuhn6jGs .



Bennet said his Affordable and Secure Food Act would:

▪ Establish a program for agriculture workers, along with their spouses and minor children, to earn legal status. Farm workers in the program may earn a path to a green card after 10 years of agriculture work.

▪ Reform the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker program by providing H-2A visas for year-round jobs for the first time, modernizing the application process, creating more wage certainty, and ensuring critical protections for H-2A farm workers.

▪ Establish a mandatory, nationwide electronic verification system for all agricultural employment, with high standards for privacy and accuracy.

▪ Lower the cost of and increase access to farm workers and rural housing.



There are some differences between the Senate bill and the House-passed bill, but the American Farm Bureau Federation said it is opposed to the Senate bill as well as the House bill even though many other farm groups support both efforts.