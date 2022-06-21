Bennet staff to hold farm bill listening sessions

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., invites you to speak with his staff during upcoming farm bill listening sessions. This is an opportunity for Coloradans to share with Bennet’s staff how Washington can be a better partner to producers across the state. Anyone with input on the process, including local producers, community leaders, economic development leaders, and local institutions and businesses, is welcome to attend.

Below is a list of upcoming listening sessions:

Fort Morgan: On Monday, June 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at Quail Ridge Dairy, 13500 County Road 21, Fort Morgan, Colo.

Sterling: On Monday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at CSU Regional Engagement Center, 304 Main St., Sterling, Colo.

Wray: On Monday, June 27 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at Wray Rehabilitation and Activity Center, 700 Main St., Wray, Colo.

Burlington: On Tuesday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at Burlington Community Center, Room B, 340 S 14th St., Burlington, Colo.

Lamar: On Tuesday, June 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at May Ranch, County Road MM and County Road 12, Lamar, Colo.

Springfield: On Tuesday, June 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at Baca County Resource Center, 1260 Main St., Springfield, Colo.

La Junta: On Wednesday, June 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at the Otero County Courthouse, Bauserman Room (107), 13 W. 3rd St. La Junta, Colo.

Limon: On Wednesday, June 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bennet’s staff will hold a listening session at the Limon Community Building, 477 D Ave., Limon, Colo.

Attendees should RSVP to james_thompson@bennet.senate.gov with the location where they would like to attend, their name, title and organization (if applicable), and contact information.