Best in the West Jackpot to donate to memorial scholarship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The 17th annual Best in the West Jackpot hosted by the Wellfleet Livestock 4-H Club will donate 10% of entry fees to the Tom Hansen Memorial Scholarship fund.

Tom Hansen played an important role in the planning of the progress show each year and made sure the show gave back to the livestock exhibitors in every way possible. In the past, 90% of entry fees were paid back in the show with 10% going to expenses of the show.

With this donation, the progress show will now give 80% of entry fees back to the exhibitors.

To stand apart from other progress shows, organizer Russ Gerlach said, “We have always tried to make it a fun show that is reasonably priced from the entry fees to the food stand. We also try to make it a show where everyone gets a prize.”

The show will be held on June 11, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, Neb.

For more information on the show or how to donate to the Tom Hansen Memorial Scholarship fund, contact Russ Gerlach at (308) 520-3220.