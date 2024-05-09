Between Mary Poppins and Madea

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Like leather and lace, ranch mamas are the perfect blend of tough and tender. They raise children that are one step away from being feral. Mornings start with the first light of day and depending on the season and the mood of the toddler in the house, they might not end until the sun comes up again tomorrow. The ranch mom is a breed all on her own. She loves her children fiercely, and she expects them to be kind and respectful when they go out on the town, but she knows the laundry will be filled with mud and manure-stained jeans from adventures in the corrals and barn. She loves Jesus and knows he shows grace, which is good because she tends to yell at cows.

The ranch mom is like Mary Poppins in the fact that she wants her children to be happy. She wants them to grow and flourish and feel that they can come to her with any problem. She has rocked her babies to sleep in the rocking chair, spent late nights nursing them back to health when they didn’t feel the best, and always makes sure that they feel unique and special with each note left in their lunch pail, and every encouraging word that she speaks to them. She tucks them into their beds neatly every night and calms their fears with soft words and lullabies. Her tender heart is warmed when her children respond with “I love you mom,” when she gently gives them a kiss goodnight.

The ranch mom isn’t always like Mary Poppins. She isn’t always full of smiles and joy for her children. Enter Madea, the old school disciplinarian who rules her house with and iron fist. Those sweet children found the stash of candy and ate the entire bag before getting into the car for the hour and a half long trip to town for groceries for the month. They have been arguing nonstop about who’s turn it is playing I spy, and someone just rocketed a sippy cup from the back seat and the lid came off mid-flight spilling apple juice all over the center console. Mom’s nuclear button has been pushed. The children are out of warnings. As the car whips over to the shoulder, the children realize that it’s time to get right with Jesus, there is a chance that they may meet him soon. Mom gets out of the car, opens the back door, and proceeds to educate her children on the shortcomings of their recent behavior. The lesson is learned, forgiveness is granted and the trip to town can continue.

Ranch moms will stare down a 1,200-pound cow with no fear. They’ll ride the rank off a cold backed colt, feed entire branding crews and lead the worship team at church on Sunday. They are fearless, or so it would seem, that is until one little field mouse finds its way into the house. Super mom will be standing on the bed, or on a kitchen chair squealing for her husband to come and catch the rodent. Not everyone is perfect, I suppose even ranch moms can’t be rock stars all the time.

This Mother’s Day I salute all the mothers out there. Without you there would be no next generation. Here’s to hoping that your children spoil you on your special day. To all the mothers out there, thank you for all that you do to keep things running. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.