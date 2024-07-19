Beyer joins K-State ASI Department as assistant professor of Sustainable Fresh Meat Industry

Beyer

Erin Beyer has been hired as assistant professor of Sustainable Fresh Meat Industry for the Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry Department. Her appointment will be 60% extension and 40% research.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Erin Beyer will be joining our team in early July,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “Her expertise, background and training will provide important contributions to our extension, teaching, and research programs in meat sciences. We are very pleased to welcome Erin back to our ASI family.”

Prior to joining the ASI faculty, Beyer served as assistant professor of meat science at North Dakota State University. In her role, she focused on both research and teaching, overseeing consumer and applied meat science research and collaborating with various departments and extension programs. At NDSU, Beyer has rebuilt the judging program, published research, secured grants and engaged in extensive extension activities. She has taught various courses, coached judging teams and mentored both graduate and undergraduate students.

“I am thrilled to join the KSU ASI faculty for so many reasons, but No. 1 is the people,” Beyer said. “The community that is wrapped into the department makes students and faculty feel like they are home. I also know coming back to KSU ASI, I will be around the best faculty in their respective fields. It feels like a dream come true to be joining the team and community I grew to love during my doctorate program.”

Beyer is passionate about meat science and education, aiming to develop an extension program centered on meat cookery and sustainability, particularly focusing on meat color and palatability traits.

BACKGROUD

Beyer has a strong academic and industry background. She began her academic career at Texas Tech University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in food science. During her time at TTU, she coached several successful meat judging teams, achieving multiple national and reserve national championships. Her master’s research at Texas Tech involved brain connectivity studies post meat consumption. Beyer then transitioned to a role at H-E-B Food Retailers, where she developed new products and updated nutritional labels.

Beyer completed her doctorate in meat science at K-State, where she was recognized as the Larry Corah Most Outstanding Ph.D. Student. Her research included investigating meat quality and consumer sensory experiences. She also took on significant teaching and extensions roles, coordinating consumer research projects and participating in the National Beef Quality Audit.

“I am very program-oriented, so my top goal is to contribute to the bigger picture, which is for KSU meat science to continue to be the best of the best,” Beyer said. “In my first year in my position, I want to meet as many extension agents, small meat processors, and Kansas community members as possible to ensure they know they can count on me for meat science-related resources and guidance. I also want to continue to dive deeper into cooked meat color research, bringing meat color research back to KSU.”

During her graduate career, Beyer was recognized for her academic achievements, research accomplishments, and outreach efforts. She was honored as the most Outstanding Student in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Texas Tech University. Individually, she was a National Champion and top-10 finisher at the International Meat Judging Contest in 2015, where she was also selected as a First Team All-American Judge. Additionally, she presented award winning research at the 2019 Reciprocal Meat Conference.

“I am very passionate about meat science and meat science education,” Beyer said. Originally from Brookshire, Texas, Beyer will be on campus in early July.

“The opportunity to continue to focus on meat science research and share my passion for meat science while working with students, faculty, the community, small meat processors, producers, and the state of Kansas makes me very excited for this opportunity,” she said.