Biden administration extends trucking waiver

The Biden administration has extended a waiver for commercial truckers from the federal Hours of Service regulation through Feb. 28, 2022, the National Pork Producers Council said in a news release today, Nov. 29.

The waiver was scheduled to expire Tuesday.

The HOS rule limits truckers to 11 hours of driving time and 14 consecutive hours of on-duty time in any 24-hour period and requires prescribed rest periods, NPPC noted.

“At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and prompted by NPPC’s efforts to ensure pork producers could continue transporting hogs, the FMCSA [Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration] included livestock haulers in an initial emergency declaration that provided an exemption from the HOS regulation for commercial truckers hauling essential supplies, including livestock,” NPPC explained.

“The waiver subsequently was expanded to cover the delivery of livestock feed.”

“We’re pleased the FMCSA recognized the challenges COVID still presents and the problems it has created, including supply chain issues, for the livestock industry and acted accordingly,” said NPPC President Jen Sorenson.

“Extending the HOS waiver ensures that livestock truckers can get hogs to market safely and efficiently. Likewise, truckers hauling livestock feed can get those essential supplies to farms.”