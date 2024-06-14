Biden administration focuses on bird flu as concerns continue

The Health and Human Services Department released remarks by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to the Western Governors’ Association annual meeting in Olympic Valley, Calif., on Tuesday in which he said, “I know H5N1 — the avian flu — is on a lot of your minds right now. And if it isn’t — please put it on your radar. We need to work together to protect the health of this country.”

Becerra repeated that he could “say with confidence: The commercial milk supply is safe, and currently, the risk to the general public remains low. However, we need to all work together to ensure that this virus doesn’t spread, adapt, and become a significant threat to human health.”

Becerra acknowledged, “It is true that we are seeing an extensive outbreak in dairy cattle — some 20% of retail milk showed old/dead pieces of virus. However, we have not yet seen human to human spread. The three cases identified to date have not been severe. None of the human cases has been fatal, and all three people have recovered or are recovering.”

But, he added, “avian flu is not a new virus. We have worked on containing this virus with our poultry farmers for years. Of course, viruses change. We want to minimize the possibility that will happen, especially the possibility of the virus moving from cattle into pigs as this can pose a higher risk. But we must be ready for any possibility.”

Becerra asked the governors to reach out “to dairy farmers in your states to confirm they are taking steps to protect workers — and encouraging those farms to test their cows or their milk so we know quickly if a herd is positive. For the impacted farms, make sure the workers are monitoring themselves for symptoms and getting tested if they have any concerning symptoms.

“We need leadership to put the lessons learned from COVID around collaboration, transparency, and rapid response to work,” Becerra concluded.

U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that drinking raw, unpasteurized could be risky amid bird flu spread, but Nola.com reported that a bill legalizing the sale of raw milk in Louisiana is set to become law.

The raw milk would be sold with labels that say “not for human consumption” and warn of the potential for “harmful bacteria,” but lawmakers acknowledged that the label likely would not prevent people from drinking it, which is legal, Nola.com said.

Meanwhile, experts continue to question the U.S. approach.Seth Berkley, an American who is former CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said in London that it has been “shocking to watch the ineptitude” of the U.S. response to the avian influenza outbreak among dairy cattle, STAT reported.

David Quammen, an author, wrote in The New York Times that Americans’ desire for inexpensive food has led to factory farming through which avian influenza is more easily transmitted because animals are so close together.

Three veterinarians wrote in Scientific American that “we believe the dairy industry and regulatory agencies need to move quickly to stop H5N1 from seeding a human epidemic.”

“With the virus crossing species barriers, the specter of human exposure and emergence of a human-adapted strain is rapidly intensifying. This outbreak in dairy cows has the potential to spiral into a human epidemic or even a catastrophic pandemic — the signals of which we may already be seeing,” the veterinarians wrote.