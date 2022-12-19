Biden announces food aid, partnership with Africa

At the end of President Biden’s summit with African leaders last week, President Biden announced an additional $2.5 billion in food aid and a new “strategic partnership” on food security between the United States and the African Union.

The $2.5 billion is for “emergency aid and medium to long-term food security assistance for resilient African food systems and supply markets, which builds upon over $11 billion in U.S. humanitarian and food security assistance for this year alone,” the White House said.

The partnership “will reference and build on existing bilateral, regional, multilateral, non-governmental, and philanthropic efforts to advance food security and will leverage the public and private sectors to address immediate and acute food and fertilizer needs in the short-term — including by addressing food supplies that have been disrupted — and promote transformational investments in medium- to long-term sustainable and resilient food systems,” the U.S. and African leaders said in statement.