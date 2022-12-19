Biden announces food aid, partnership with Africa
|At the end of President Biden’s summit with African leaders last week, President Biden announced an additional $2.5 billion in food aid and a new “strategic partnership” on food security between the United States and the African Union.
The $2.5 billion is for “emergency aid and medium to long-term food security assistance for resilient African food systems and supply markets, which builds upon over $11 billion in U.S. humanitarian and food security assistance for this year alone,” the White House said.
The partnership “will reference and build on existing bilateral, regional, multilateral, non-governmental, and philanthropic efforts to advance food security and will leverage the public and private sectors to address immediate and acute food and fertilizer needs in the short-term — including by addressing food supplies that have been disrupted — and promote transformational investments in medium- to long-term sustainable and resilient food systems,” the U.S. and African leaders said in statement.
|The White House also announced that the Biden administration is establishing a new special presidential representative to coordinate implementation of the partnership, and that the State Department will appoint career diplomat Johnnie Carson to the position.
Carson has dedicated his 37-year career to African diplomacy, the White House said, serving as the former assistant secretary of state for African affairs and ambassador to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.
Earlier in his career, he served in Botswana, Mozambique and Nigeria, and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tanzania.
