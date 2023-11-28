Biden announces supply chain resilience effort, including ag

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivers opening remarks on new measures to strengthen supply chains, before remarks by President Biden at the White House on Monday. Photo from White House video

Chain-RFP-120423

President Biden on Monday announced the creation of the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience to “support the enduring resilience of America’s critical supply chain,” including in agriculture.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is a member of the council and attended the group’s inaugural meeting, along with other Cabinet officers and high-ranking Biden administration officials.

Council members were seated at tables around the Indian Treaty Room during Biden’s remarks.

Biden noted that within his first month in office, he had signed an executive order “bringing supply chains home . . . to get goods moving again.”

He said that over the past three years, the officials now on the council had “worked to lower costs for American families: from cracking down on foreign-owned ocean shipping companies that had raised their prices as much as 1,000 percent while racking up enormous profits, teaming up with truckers to create registered apprenticeship programs, and move a record level of cargo around the country; to helping family farmers and family farms access fertilizer they need to grow food, so many of us in — so many — that so many of us enjoyed at Thanksgiving.”

Biden said “supply chains are stronger than ever, with backlogs, bottlenecks, and shipping rates at a 25-year low.”

He also said that as inflation has come down and supply chains have been rebuilt, “it’s time to stop price gouging.”

The White House released a fact sheet listing 30 actions across the government to secure supply chains.

Vilsack announced $196 million in rural development loans and grants to 37 states and Puerto Rico to create jobs and expand markets.

“Today’s investments in agricultural producers and rural entrepreneurs will create better economic opportunities that bolster food supply chains across the country and increase competition — a key pillar of Bidenomics,” Vilsack said in a news release.

“This will result in more affordable prices and choices for consumers, as well as more opportunities and revenue for farmers.”

The loans and grants will go to producers and entrepreneurs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Puerto Rico.

USDA added, “Today’s funding builds on prior investments made by USDA under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to increase competition and lower costs by enhancing independent meat and poultry and other diversified food processing capacity, strengthening local and regional food systems, and expanding domestic, innovative fertilizer production.”