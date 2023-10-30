Biden, Cabinet to ‘barnstorm’ rural US to tout economy, climate-smart ag

Biden

On Wednesday, President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Minnesota to lead what the administration is calling its “Investing in Rural America Event Series.”

“Over the course of two weeks, President Biden, Cabinet members, and senior administration officials will barnstorm across the country to highlight how Bidenomics and the president’s Investing in America agenda are ensuring rural Americans do not have to leave their hometowns to find opportunity,” the White House said in fact sheet released Sunday.

“The administration’s investments, including climate smart agriculture, are bringing new revenue to farms, increased economic development in rural towns and communities and more opportunity throughout the country,” the White House added.

After Biden and Vilsack visit Dutch Creek Farms near Northfield, Minn., Vilsack will travel to Indiana on Thursday to speak with the FFA (the Future Farmers of America) about opportunities for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Vilsack will also travel to Wyoming and Colorado to discuss administration efforts to “protect and conserve our lands for future generations.”

in addition, over the next two weeks:

▪ Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will travel to Iowa to highlight programs to ensure that rural veterans have access to quality medical care and Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher will travel to Washington state and Oregon, also to highlight health care for veterans in rural communities.

▪ Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman will travel to Georgia, to highlight support for rural small businesses, including loans for small businesses.

▪ Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel to New Hampshire to highlight how community colleges are preparing rural Americans for good jobs in industries across the country, and how the Biden-Harris administration is working to increase access to career pathways for more students.

▪ Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will travel to North Carolina to highlight efforts to deliver quality health care to rural Americans, including access to vaccines and support for substance use disorder.

▪ Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su will travel to Pennsylvania to highlight efforts to help workers in rural America gain access to good jobs, including union jobs, without having to leave their hometowns.

▪ Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Indiana to highlight efforts to ensure that the benefits of trade reach farmers and producers.

▪ Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will travel to rural Southwest Georgia to speak about affordable housing and promote broadband connectivity for HUD-assisted families.