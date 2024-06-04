Biden congratulates Mexican president-elect, Vilsack cites good relationship

President Joe Biden called President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico on Monday to congratulate her on her electoral victory, the White House said.

“The president also expressed his congratulations to the Mexican people for the success of their free and fair electoral process. The two leaders emphasized their commitment to continuing the strong and collaborative partnership that will advance democracy, security and prosperity in both countries,” the White House added.

Sheinbaum and her team will take office in October.

On a call to reporters, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said he has had a “a very good relationship” with Víctor Manuel Villalobos Arámbula, the current agriculture secretary, whose term ends in September.

Mexico imports more food and agriculture products from the United States than any other country, but there are conflicts between the two countries, particularly over genetically modified seed.