Biden delays departure to meet with House Democrats

President Biden will delay his departure for Europe to meet with House Democrats about the Build Back Better Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CNN reported late Wednesday.

House Democrats have been summoned to a meeting in the Capitol at 9 a.m., Axios reported.

There’s still a path to a final deal on both spending packages after House progressives said they were willing to stop holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage based on a presidential promise, Axios added. But Axios also said that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told CNN, “I think it’s going to be necessary for the president to look them in the eye and say, ‘I believe, having talked to [Sen. Joe] Manchin, having talked to [Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema, that if this framework is passed, they will pass it in the Senate.’”

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who told The Hagstrom Report earlier Wednesday that all the agriculture and food programs in the House proposal for the Build Back Better Act had taken a “haircut” but remained “in good shape,” published an opinion article in The Hill promoting the importance of climate-based agricultural policy that is in the Build Back Better Act.

Meanwhile, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., huddled over tax policy, Axios said.

Biden is scheduled to meet in Rome with Pope Francis on Friday, attend the G20 meeting in Rome over the weekend and then attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference known as COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.