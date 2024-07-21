Biden drops out of presidential race

Biden

President Biden announced today that he will no longer seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2024.

Biden announced the decision in a letter posted to his X site. Biden said he believes it is in the best interest of the country for him to “stand down” and focus on his duties as president for the rest of his term.

The decision immediately raises the issue of whether the Democrats will name Vice President Harris as the nominee or engage in an open nomination process.

Biden praised Harris in his letter. He did not endorse her in the letter, but did so in a subsequent post, saying “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Biden said he will speak to the American people at greater length later this week.