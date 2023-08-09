Biden establishes Tribal monument in Arizona
|President Biden today established the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument in northern Arizona, an area considered sacred by many Tribal Nations in the Southwest and renowned for its natural, cultural, economic, scientific and historic resources and broad recreation opportunities.
The new national monument consists of three distinct areas to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park, totaling approximately 917,618 acres of federal lands in northern Arizona. The lands will continue to be managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management and Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. The monument designation honors valid existing rights and does not apply to private property or Tribal, state or local government lands.
|“Today’s action by President Biden makes clear that Native American history is American history. This land is sacred to the many Tribal Nations who have long advocated for its protection, and establishing a national monument demonstrates the importance of recognizing the original stewards of our public lands,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “Indigenous knowledge is a core piece of what we mean when we talk about collaborative conservation. Today, I am honored to stand with the president, Tribal leaders, and local communities and coalitions that made it possible.”
“Today’s designation safeguards a treasured piece of our national heritage for this generation and generations to come,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “President Biden’s action honors the commitment of the Indigenous peoples that have long held this place sacred and preserves the area’s important historic, scientific, natural and recreational benefits for all Americans.”
|The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association described the designation as “another presidential land grab.”
“This kind of use of the Antiquities Act is one of the most appallingly political moves to lock up millions of acres of land across the country. Today’s latest designation follows a concerning trend of Washington politicians trampling local communities, land managers, farmers, and ranchers with the stroke of a pen,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “NCBA is strongly opposed to the continued abuse of the Antiquities Act, and we urge President Biden to listen to the local communities that will be hurt by this designation.”NCBA said, “These designations are especially harmful to rural communities that rely on federal lands for their livelihood, such as public lands ranchers. Public lands ranching has existed since the early days of exploration in the West and is governed today by the Taylor Grazing Act of 1934. Nearly 40% of cattle spend their time on public lands, and public lands ranchers protect water sources, safeguard open space, promote forage growth, limit invasive species, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.”
