Biden extends Canadian border restriction, Hoeven is critical

President Biden today, July 21, extended the restriction on Canadian entry into the United States for nonessential travel until Aug. 21, even though Canada will admit U.S. visitors who can prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 9.

Business travel including farm and agricultural travel between the two countries is permitted.

But Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member John Hoeven, R-N.D., said, “The Biden administration is refusing to take the steps needed to ensure our southern border is secure, while at the same time maintaining travel restrictions on our northern border, despite Canada’s increasing vaccination rates.”

“This approach is not making our country safer and serves to undermine our economic recovery from COVID-19. We should instead safely re-open the U.S.-Canada border as soon as possible, which would benefit both nations, alleviate supply chain disruptions and help small businesses in border communities in North Dakota and Canada.

“That’s why I continue to make this case to the administration, including in a recent hearing with Secretary of State [Anthony] Blinken.”