Biden hopes for BBB, BIF bills this week

President Biden said at a news conference in Italy on Sunday that he hopes Congress will pass the Build Back Better Act (BBB) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the bipartisan infrastructure framework or BIF this week.

At the news conference during the G20 meeting, Biden said, “the Build Back Better framework — which is, God willing, going to be voted on as early as — sometime this coming week — that I announced on Thursday includes, for the first time ever, several billion dollars to help strengthen the supply chains to make sure we have access to everything we need.”

Meanwhile there have been news reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told her colleagues that all changes to the Build Back Better Act had to be finalized by Sunday, but that deadline has slipped.

The House Rules Committee has posted the BBB draft released last Thursday.

On Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., listed both bills as for “possible” consideration this week.

Despite the failure last week to finish both bills before Biden flew to Europe for the G20 and United Nations Climate Change Conference, Hoyer said in a message, “This week, the House continued our work to advance the president’s Build Back Better agenda.”