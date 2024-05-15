Biden increases tariffs on some China products, prompting fears of retailation

Biden

President Biden on Tuesday increased tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 on $18 billion of imports from China, prompting concern that China might impose tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it imports.

In a White House press briefing, Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that in response to China’s “unfair and anticompetitive economic practices,” Biden directed her “to increase tariffs on critical manufacturing and mining sectors, including steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, solar cells and certain critical minerals.”

“The increased tariffs are expected to cover approximately $18 billion of trade,” Tai said. “The president also directed a process to request excluding certain production machinery from the tariffs to permit solar and clean manufacturers to purchase equipment while diversifying their suppliers.”

National Journal noted that Biden “doubled down” on former President Trump’s tariff policies, “keeping the Trump tariffs in force and imposing even more in an effort to keep Beijing from dominating the emerging clean-energy market.”

Todd Hultman, the lead analyst for Progressive Farmer/DTN, reported, “November soybean futures fell 1 1/4 cents on Tuesday to $12.05 a bushel, but other commodities sensitive to trade with China fell even more. The July cotton contract closed limit down on the news about tariffs.”

“They are very sensitive to China and any trade relations going bad,” Hultman said about the cotton market.