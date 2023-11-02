Biden kicks off rural tour in Minnesota

President Joe Biden talks at a farm in Northfield, Minn., on Wednesday, announcing more than $5 billion in new investments in creating and expanding economic opportunity in rural America. Photo courtesy The White House

President Biden kicked off his administration’s two-week rural tour in Minnesota on Wednesday.

“When rural America does well, when Indian country does well, we all do well,” Biden said, speaking in a chilly machine shed in front of a large American flag at Dutch Creek Farms in rural Dakota County, the The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

Biden highlighted the administration’s “investments” in rural America and announced $5 billion in rural projects including climate-smart agriculture and infrastructure. He seemed to have taken up some of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s lines about trying to reverse the loss of small farms.

Vilsack and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, joined Biden at the event.

The Open Markets Institute, a group opposed to concentration in agriculture, noted that Biden said, “We’ve had a practice in America, an economic practice, called trickle-down economics. And it hit rural America especially hard. It hallowed out main street, telling farmers that the only path to success was to get big or get out.”

“Meat-producing companies and the retail grocery chains consolidate, leaving farmers and ranchers with few choices about where to sell their products, reducing their bargaining power.”

The National Farmers Union noted that Robert “Rusty” Klever, the owner of Dutch Creek Farms, is a member of the Minnesota Farmers Union and was present at the event.

“Today’s announced investments in rural America is more hard evidence the Biden-Harris administration remains committed to our communities,” Rob Larew, president of the Democratic-leaning NFU, said in a news release.

NFU noted that the programs in Biden’s announcement include:

▪ $1.7 billion in climate-smart agriculture

▪ $1.1 billion in rural American infrastructure

▪ $2 billion to partner with rural communities to create jobs and support rural-led economic development

▪ $274 million to expand rural high-speed internet infrastructure

▪ $145 million to expand access to renewable energy and lower energy costs for rural Americans

Meanwhile, a Democratic pollster said talking about big dollars going into infrastructure is not enough to help Democrats win elections.

The board of the One Country Project, a Democratic group started by former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said, “Big promises come with high expectations, and we are thrilled to see President Biden and his administration living up to their word on advancing rural prosperity and economic development in communities that have long been deprioritized by federal investment.”

“Congress must now follow the administration’s lead and turn its attention to the needs of rural America by ensuring the government continues to be funded and passing a new farm bill that will set an agenda enabling rural America to prosper and thrive,” One Country Project said.

Biden also attended a fundraiser in Minneapolis in the evening.

News accounts noted protests about the administration’s stance on the war between Israel and Hamas, and that Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., has launched a campaign against Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.