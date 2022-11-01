Biden mentions food security in call to Lula da Silva

President Biden on Monday called President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

The White House said in a readout of the call that Biden called Lula da Silva “to offer his congratulations on his election. During the call, President Biden commended the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions following free, fair and credible elections. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil, and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combating climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that during his speech to supporters Monday night, Lula da Silva said, “Brazil is ready to resume its leading role in the fight against the climate crisis. We will prove once again that it’s possible to generate wealth without destroying the environment.”

Truckers in Brazil have established roadblocks to protest Lula da Silva’s election, threatening the country’s agricultural exports.

At press time, Jair Bolsonaro, the current president, had not reacted to the election.

But Reuters reported that a minister in Bolsonaro’s government said that Bolsonaro will announce in a speech today that he accepts his loss.