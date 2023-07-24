Biden opposes ag and military construction-vet appropriations bills

The White House announced today that President Biden opposes the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies’ appropriations bill and the fiscal year military construction and Veterans Department bills that may come before the House this week.

In a lengthy statement of administration policy, the Office of Management and Budget said “House Republicans had an opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process, but instead, with just over two months before the end of the fiscal year, are wasting time with partisan bills that cut domestic spending to levels well below the FRA [Fiscal Responsibility Act] agreement and endanger critical services for the American people.”

“These levels would result in deep cuts to climate change and clean energy programs, essential nutrition services, law enforcement, consumer safety, education and healthcare.”

The House Appropriations Committee passed the bill along partisan lines, but the House Rules Committee has not set a time for a meeting about the rules for debate or the many amendments that have been filed on it.

The White House also said today that President Biden opposes the fiscal year 2024 military construction and Veterans Department appropriations bill that the House is expected to bring up this week. The House Rules Committee has scheduled a meeting on the bill on Tuesday.