Biden pardons turkeys amid concerns about eating

President Biden pardoned two turkeys on Monday, a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition. Photo courtesy White House

President Biden on Monday turned 81 and participated in the traditional ceremony of receiving two turkeys from the National Turkey Federation and pardoning them.

In his remarks, Biden noted that members of the Future Farmers of America (now officially the FFA) and 4-H Councils were present, as well as other agricultural leaders including the Minnesotans who grew the turkeys, Liberty and Bell.

Biden noted that National Turkey Federation Chairman Steve Lykken and his family sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

“I just want you to know, it’s difficult turning 60,” Biden said, a line that got picked up in media stories.

Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate, noted that he is used to chickens, a $4 billion industry in his home state, but he added, “There’s no chicken that big, man. I tell you.”

Meanwhile, Mercy for Animals published a new investigation into commercial turkey growing and said that turkeys grown for food experience so much pain Americans should rethink their holiday feasts and “pardon a turkey” by not eating one.

The New York Times and The New York Post reported that Ozempic and other diabetes control and weight loss drugs are making Thanksgiving a better holiday for some and worse for others. Also, doctors advise against skipping a dose of the drugs in order to eat more on Thanksgiving.

Biden pointed out that he had recently visited a family farm in Minnesota that said “because of the investments we’re making, we’re restoring hope and opportunity so family farms can stay in the family and children don’t have to leave home if they wish to stay and make a living on the farm.”

Biden said that, as Americans gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, “we can all give thanks to the gift that is our nation.”

Today the White House said in a statement, “We have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving —including more progress bringing down inflation. Just in time for holiday travel, gas prices are down $1.70 from their peak, and airfares are down 13% and car rental prices are down about 10% over the last year.

And it’s not just energy and transportation prices that are falling. As Americans start preparing Thanksgiving meals, grocery inflation is at its lowest level in over two years — with prices for eggs, milk, chicken, and fresh veggies lower than last year. According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner fell this year, and it’s cheaper than last year to buy favorites like turkey, stuffing, pie crusts, and whipping cream. With wages rising, this Thanksgiving dinner is the second cheapest outside of pandemic years as a percentage of average earnings.”