Biden plans grain silos in Poland, but Polish ag minister cautious

President Biden said last week that the U.S. government will construct grain silos in Poland to address the agricultural crisis in war-torn Ukraine.

At the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Biden said he had been “working closely with our European partners to get 20 million tons of grains locked in Ukraine out onto the market to help bring down food prices.”

Biden acknowledged that “Ukraine has a system like Russia has — a rail gauge that is different than the gauge of the rest of the tracks in Europe. So we’re going to build silos — temporary silos — in the borders of Ukraine, including in Poland, so we can transfer it from those cars into those silos, into cars in Europe, and get it out to the ocean, and get it across the world. But it’s taking time.”

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Henryk Kowalczyk said on Facebook that the plan will take time.