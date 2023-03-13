Biden releases 2024 budget request, including USDA

Rapp noted that the firefighters, who number 10,000, have been living in substandard conditions and have mental health issues that in some have lead to suicide.

The proposal, which would cost half a billion dollars, would address salaries, increase their numbers so that they would not be under so much stress, and give them mental health treatment as well as modernizing bunk houses that have been in such bad shape the firefighters have been living in their cars or living in places for which they have had to pay rent.

Vilsack also emphasized the importance of nutrition programs, access to farm loans and a program to end balloon payments for rural people who have borrowed money from USDA to buy homes.

Rapp said there are 87,000 people who do not have clear title to their homes because they have been unable to pay off these unexpected balloon payments.

Vilsack also said that the housing section of the budget would address the large number of rental buildings that have had a certain percentage of units set aside for low income people but are now coming out of the program, which means the owners no longer have to provide units with rental assistance.

He said about 35 buildings have been coming out of the program each year but the number has risen to 80 properties per year.

The budget also includes a proposal to broaden the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) among schools and states, including a statewide, providing a pathway for free school meals for an additional 9 million school children. This proposal is expected to cost $234 million in 2024 and $15 billion over 10 years.

The budget also projects that the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children will expand from 6.3 million low-income women, infants and children in 2022 to 6.5 million in 2024, and that the budget for WIC needs to be $6.3 billion.

Vilsack also noted that the budget includes a $20 million request to “understand the scope” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, the so-called ”forever chemicals” known as PFAS which are causing problems for farmers around the country.

The budget proposes to make the Cover Crop Incentive Program permanent. The program offers a $5 per acre incentive for farmers to use cover crops, which will benefit the environment and improve climate resilience. The estimated 10-year cost of this proposal is $1 billion.

In a lengthy news release, Vilsack said the USDA budget would:

▪ “Prioritize consistent access to safe nutritious food for all Americans.

▪ “Invest in climate resilience and U.S. agriculture’s ability to continue [to] be part of the climate solution.

▪ “Advance equity and support for underserved communities.

▪ “Create more and better markets for U.S. agricultural products.

▪ “Make USDA a great place to work and reform the Firefighter Workforce.”