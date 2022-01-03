Biden to meet with farmers and ranchers to discuss meat industry

This afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET President Biden will meet virtually with five family farmers and ranchers from across the country to discuss his administration’s work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat industry. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will also participate. The President’s remarks will be streamed at https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/ .

President Biden, Secretary Vilsack and Attorney General Garland will announce the Administration’s Action Plan for a Fairer and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain and explain the steps the administration is taking to increase processing options for farmers and ranchers and to create fairer and more competitive markets. The fact sheet for the Action Plan is attached and can be found on the White House website at at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/01/03/fact-sheet-the-biden-harris-action-plan-for-a-fairer-more-competitive-and-more-resilient-meat-and-poultry-supply-chain/ . Please feel free to share any statements that your organization chooses to put out on the Action Plan today.