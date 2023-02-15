Biden to nominate Torres Small as Agriculture deputy secretary

President Biden today announced his intent to nominate Xochitl Torres Small to serve as agriculture deputy secretary.

In a biographical note, the White House said, “Xochitl Torres Small was confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the undersecretary for rural development on Oct. 7, 2021. Prior to serving as undersecretary, Torres Small was a United States representative for New Mexico’s second congressional district, the fifth largest district in the country. As a United States representative, Torres Small served as a member of the House Agriculture Committee, the House Armed Services Committee, and as chairwoman of the Oversight, Management, and Accountability Subcommittee of the House Homeland Security Committee. Torres Small was the first woman and first person of color to represent New Mexico’s second congressional district.

“The granddaughter of farmworkers, Torres Small grew up in the borderlands of New Mexico. She has worked as a field representative for Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., clerked for United States District Court Judge Robert C. Brack, and served as an attorney practicing water and natural resources law.”

Her USDA biography notes that she “has a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law, an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and an international baccalaureate from Waterford Kamhlaba United World College of Southern Africa.”

“The nomination of Xochitl Torres Small to serve as deputy secretary reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to rural prosperity, advancing equity, and making USDA the best place to work,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “As undersecretary for Rural Development, Torres Small has been an exemplary member of the USDA subcabinet and a dedicated advocate for rural communities. During her leadership, Rural Development was the first federal agency to invest Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds in physical infrastructure for high-speed Internet, and the first entity to make Inflation Reduction Act funds available to drive down energy costs for farmers and rural small businesses. She has worked to foster a dedicated and diverse workforce ready to serve the American people in Rural Development offices across the country.”

Upon the conclusion of Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh’s service with USDA, Kevin Shea, APHIS administrator and a career public servant with more than 40 years at USDA, will serve as acting deputy secretary.