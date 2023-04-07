Biden vetoes WOTUS disapproval bill

President Joe Biden has vetoed the revised definition of the overreaching Waters of the United States rule.

I am disappointed to say the least and I’m sure I speak for many readers of The Fence Post.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced a resolution to undo Biden’s rule that repealed the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and changed the definition of WOTUS to expand federal regulatory authority.

Biden’s veto overrode bipartisan support for the revision in both the senate and the house.

Here is Biden’s explanation for the veto: “The resolution would leave Americans without a clear definition of ‘Waters of the United States.’ The increased uncertainty caused by H.J. Res. 27 would threaten economic growth, including for agriculture, local economies and downstream communities. Farmers would be left wondering whether artificially irrigated areas remain excluded or not. Construction crews would be left wondering whether their water-filled gravel pits remain excluded or not. The resolution would also negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams.”

Now it looks like it will be up to the courts to stop the intrusive WOTUS. The high court has yet to rule in Sackett v. EPA, which would force the Biden Administration to revisit the rule. A ruling is expected in June.

The Sackett case involves property owners who petitioned to build a home on their property on a wetland. They were given the green light by the county, but the federal government said they couldn’t build there.

Biden’s WOTUS rule would impact farmers and ranchers who have land that is wet some years and dry others depending on weather conditions.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall the Biden’s WOTUS rule oversteps the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority under the Clean Water Act and creates uncertainty for farmers and ranchers.

“Farmers believe that the new WOTUS rule will allow the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to claim that any sometimes-wet water feature on farms would be protected — an expansion of long-standing federal wetlands jurisdiction,” said Travis Cushman, deputy general counsel for litigation and public policy for the American Farm Bureau Federation in a Bloomberg Law article.

It’s not just farmers and ranchers who oppose the Biden WOTUS rule, landowners, builders, infrastructure and mining interests, among others are opposed.

Hopefully these industries can get together and plead their cases and the government will respond with understanding and commonsense.