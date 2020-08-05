Biehl-Owens named KRVN market manager

Biehl-Owens



Amy Biehl-Owens has been named market manager for the Lexington-based Nebraska Rural Radio Association stations, KRVN AM, 93.1 The River and KAMI.

Association Chief Executive Officer Tim Marshall made the announcement on Aug. 4. Biehl-Owens has been with the company for 21 years, serving most recently as director of sales.

“I listened to ‘The Best Farm Station in the Nation’ as a kid,” Biehl-Owens said. “For over 20 years, I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and professionalism of the people who work hard to serve our mission each day. I am honored and humbled to be able to help lead those efforts as we build on our rich history and explore new ways to serve rural America.”

Marshall said he is excited for Amy and the company’s direction.

“We interviewed several strong candidates,” Marshall said. “The committee believes that Amy puts us in the best position for future success. With our growth in recent years, and our more recent expansion, it makes sense to have a station manager focus solely on KRVN.”

Last fall, the NRRA purchased five additional radio stations, bringing the company total to 14.

KRVN is the 50,000-watt flagship of the NRRA based in Lexington. Other markets include Scottsbluff, West Point, York, Cozad and Holdrege.