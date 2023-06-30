BIF announces seedstock, commercial producer award finalists

44 Farms,

Cameron, Texas: Bob McClaren wanted to create a seedstock program from day one to help ranchers move beyond commodities and make a living putting food on America’s table. He landed on Black Angus and on a cold November night in 2003, the first Angus cows were delivered to Cameron. Finishing cattle was a new venture in the fall of 2008 when they finished some cattle at CRI Feeders in Guymon, Okla. This set of steers graded 65% USDA Prime and the conception of a high-quality, all-natural beef product was born. The idea resulted in the launching of the 44 Steaks program in the spring of 2010. Walmart asked 44 Farms to help them uplevel their beef offering. Today, 44 Farms is working with over 1,100 ranchers from 26 states across the United States providing cattle for the Prime Pursuits program to deliver beef to approximately 565 Walmart stores throughout the southeast. Today, 44 Farms is marketing 2,000 bulls a year through private treaty and four annual bull sales, along with five live and online female sales a year.