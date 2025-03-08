BIF award program applications due March 3

Deadlines for Beef Improvement Federation award applications are approaching quickly. Each year BIF recognizes a Seedstock Producer of the Year and Commercial Producer of the Year.

The deadline for both awards is March 15. Application forms are posted to the BeefImprovement.org website “Award Forms” page under the “Resource Center” tab. Each BIF member organization is allowed to make three nominations in each category. From the nominations received, up to five finalists will be selected for the Commercial and Seedstock Producer of the Year Awards. These five finalists will be notified and recognized at the BIF Annual Symposium.

Drovers sponsors the Seedstock and Commercial Producer of the Year Awards.

Since 1972 BIF has annually recognized outstanding seedstock and commercial producers. Each year BIF member organization can nominate producers for these honors. A committee then evaluates the nominees based on their selection objectives, marketing, long and short-term goals, record system and implementation, carcass merit/end product, contributions to community and industry, breeding system, forage resource, innovations/improvements, and the role of BIF in influencing their management decisions.

All 2025 award finalists will be recognized at the 2025 BIF Research Symposium and Convention June 9-13 in Amarillo, Texas. For more information about BIF or the 2025 BIF Symposium visit beefimprovement.org.