BIF award program applications due

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Deadlines for Beef Improvement Federation award applications are approaching quickly. Each year BIF recognizes a Seedstock Producer of the Year and Commercial Producer of the Year.

The deadline for both awards is March 15. Application forms are posted to the BeefImprovement.org website “Award Forms” page under the “Resource Center” tab. Each BIF member organization is allowed to make three nominations in each category. From the nominations received, up to five finalists will be selected for the Commercial and Seedstock Producer of the Year Awards. These five finalists will be notified and recognized at the BIF Annual Symposium. Drovers sponsors the Seedstock and Commercial Producer of the Year Award.

All 2024 award winners will be recognized at the 2024 BIF Research Symposium and Convention June 10-13 in Knoxville, Tenn. For more information about BIF or the 2024 BIF Symposium, visit Beefimprovement.org .