BIF selects new board, officers

2024-2025 Beef Improvement Federation Board of Directors, seated, from left, are Gordon Jones, Lafayette, Tenn., president; Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, N.C., vice president; Kevin Schultz, Haviland, Kan., past president; Bob Weaber, Kansas State University, BIF executive director; Matt Spangler, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USDA Extension Service representative; Megan Rolf, Kansas State University, BIF central region secretary; Troy Rowan, University of Tennessee, BIF eastern region secretary; and Michaela Clowser, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Back row, left to right, are: Joe Epperly, Wamego, Kan.; Lindsay Upperman, Red Angus Association of America; Johnny Rogers, Roxboro, N.C.; Ken Odde, Pollock, S.D.; Bruce Holmquist, Canadian Simmental Association; Shane Bedwell, American Hereford Association; Casey Worrell, Harper, Texas; Craig Hays, Pierce, Colo.; Warren Snelling, USDA Ag Research Service representative; Robert Williams, Kansas City, Mo., historian; John Irvine, Manhattan, Kan.; Matt Woolfolk, American Shorthorn Association; and Kelli Retallick-Riley, American Angus Association. Not pictured are Mark Enns, Colorado State University, BIF western region secretary; Lorna Marshall, NAAB representative; and Jackie Atkins, American Simmental Association. Photo courtesy BIF

The Beef Improvement Federation announced new directors and officers June 12 during the group’s annual symposium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Gordon Jones, Lafayette, Tenn., was introduced as the 2024-25 BIF president during the Wednesday awards luncheon. Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, N.C., is the new vice president.

Directors elected to serve on the BIF board were breed association representatives Lindsay Upperman, Red Angus Association of American; and Bruce Holmquist, Canadian Simmental Association. Matt Woolfolk, American Shorthorn Association, was reelected to serve another term as a breed association representative. Casey Worrell, Harper, Texas, was elected to the board as a central region director and Brad Wolter, Aviston, Ill., was elected as an at-large director.

More than 500 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 56th Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Knoxville. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including award winners and video archives of the symposium, visit BIFSymposium.com. Mark your calendars for the 2025 BIF Symposium which will be hosted June 9-12 in Amarillo, Texas.

National Turkey Federation hires Nellor, Machado

The National Turkey Federation announced the hiring of Dale Nellor as senior vice president of government affairs and Taya Machado as marketing manager.

Nellor will succeed Leslee Oden, who formally assumed her new role as president and CEO on July 1, following the retirement of Joel Brandenberger as president and CEO.

A native of Nebraska, Nellor most recently served as the executive vice president of the National Water Resources Association. He previously served as an adviser to Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., managed legislative affairs for USDA’s Rural Development mission and led the government affairs teams at the American Meat Institute and North American Millers’ Association.

Nellor was raised on a diversified row crop and livestock operation in northeast Nebraska and remains active in the operation today. He graduated from Concordia University of Wisconsin in 2001 with a bachelor of science in business management.

Machado recently earned her bachelor’s degree in digital media innovation at Texas State University.

She has supported marketing efforts at several barbecue festivals and competitions across the country by capturing digital content and strategizing marketing needs for award winning pitmasters and competition barbecue teams, NTF said in a news release.

Machado is from Seguin, in central Texas, and now lives in Austin, Texas.

Nebraska State Fair welcomes new marketing director

The Nebraska State Fair is delighted to announce the recent appointment of Courtney Glock as marketing director for the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show.

As marketing director, Glock will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive marketing campaigns to enhance the visibility and reach of the fair and stock show, driving attendance and engagement from audiences across the state and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have Courtney joining our state fair team,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. She has a great understanding of and passion for the Nebraska State Fair, as well as connections in the community.”

Glock holds a bachelor of science degree in advertising and public relations with a minor in marketing from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She brings years of experience in marketing and communications, having previously served as vice president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to professional accolades, she was recently honored as the Connecting Young Nebraskans Community Involvement and Impact winner as well as being named the Inspire Award – Young Professional of the Year in 2023. Glock serves on a number of nonprofit boards and spends much of her time volunteering in the community.

Her robust connection to the state will undoubtedly strengthen the marketing efforts of the Nebraska State Fair for years to come.