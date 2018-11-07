BIF to host genetic predication workshop

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Beef Improvement Federation will host a Genetic Prediction Workshop in Kansas City, Mo., Dec. 5-6, 2018, at the Holiday Inn KCI Airport and KCI Expo Center, 11728 NW Ambassador Drive.

The conference is designed to give academics, allied industry, breed association staff and cattle producers a forum to discuss the latest developments in beef cattle genetic evaluation strategies and plot the future course. The implementation of genomics technologies in national cattle evaluation systems will be the focus of discussion.

"Speakers will highlight their experiences, current status and challenges of genomics technology deployment at several major U.S. breed associations and genomic companies," explains Bob Weaber, K-State professor and beef extension specialist. "Researchers will discuss challenges faced in DNA marker panel selection, multiple trait genomic studies. Last, a section of the program will focus on selection index development."

The annual BIF Research Symposium and Conventionfocuses a large portion of the agenda to educational programming geared to enhance the skillsets of seedstock and commercial producers. The Genetic Prediction Workshop is designed to facilitate an in-depth and technical dialog among attendees to chart a course for the work to be undertaken over the coming five years.

A USDA multi-state project (NCERA-225) focused on implementation and strategies for national beef cattle genetic evaluation will meet prior to the Genetic Prediction Workshop during the evening of Dec. 4. This meeting will feature brief station reports and a business meeting.

Registration for the BIF Genetic Prediction Workshop is $160 and includes a buffet breakfast, lunch, dinner and breaks during the conference. For NCERA committee members, there is no additional charge, but registration is required. Attendees must pre-register for the events by Nov. 28, 2018. Online registration and full agenda is available at http://www.beefimprovement.org and http://www.ksubeef.orgin the 'Upcoming Beef Events' section.

A room block is available through Nov. 15, 2018, at the Holiday Inn KCI Airport. Conference attendees should call the hotel reservations department directly at 1-866-617-6369 and request the Beef Improvement Federation/KSU block. Reservations made after Nov. 15 are accepted based on room type and group rate availability.

For more information about the BIF Genetic Prediction Workshop or the NCERA-225 meeting, please contact Bob Weaber at (785) 532-1460 or bweaber@k-state.eduor Lois Schreiner at (785) 532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu. For more information about BIF, visit http://www.beefimprovement.org.