Big Four call for 2023 farm bill, Biden Friday meeting is called off

After meeting with President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today at the White House, the leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture committees said passing a farm bill this year is “important.”

In a statement issued by each of their offices, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., ranking member Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member on that committee, said, “Today, the four leaders of the agriculture committees had a conversation with President Biden and Secretary Vilsack on the importance of passing a bipartisan farm bill this year.”

“The farm bill is a jobs bill. It is a safety net for farmers and consumers, and it is an investment in our rural communities and the health of the American people. The Agriculture Committees have a long tradition of bipartisan cooperation, and we look forward to continuing that tradition through our work on the 2023 farm bill.”

The four did not mention the issue of raising the debt ceiling.

Meanwhile, there were media reports that the meeting scheduled Friday between Biden and congressional leaders on a measure to raise the debt ceiling has been postponed until next week.