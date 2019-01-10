Bill seeks to stop states from banning products from other states

A day after the Supreme Court declined to take up challenges to California and Massachusetts state laws that ban the sale of eggs, pork and veal under current conditions and a California law banning the sale of force-fed liver used in foie gras, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., re-introduced a bill that would stop such laws, King said in a news release.

King noted that the Protect Interstate Commerce Act of 2019 (PICA) was included in the House-passed version of the recently enacted farm bill, and has passed the House on two separate occasions.

"PICA ends California's unconstitutional attempt to regulate agricultural goods produced lawfully in the other 49 states," said King. "Since the Supreme Court has declined to quickly hear state-backed challenges to unconstitutional laws like California's Proposition 12, it is important that Congress address this issue with urgency by passing PICA and providing our producers with certainty that their goods will continue to be sold in the nation's largest marketplace. Neither Iowa's producers, nor the producers in the 48 other states that face the prospect of a California-sales ban, should be held hostage to the demands of California's Vegan Lobby and California's overreaching regulatory agencies."

If a product is produced in compliance with applicable Agriculture Department standards is "good enough for the USDA, it's good enough for the USA and for the rest of the world," King said.

The National Association of Egg Farmers, the Association of California Egg Farmers, the National Pork Producers Council, and the California Pork Producers Association support the bill, King said.