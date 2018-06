Bing Cherry Salad | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 3-oz. packages raspberry Jell-O

1 c. boiling water

3/4 c. cherry juice

1/2 tsp. raspberry flavoring

3 oz. softened cream cheese

1 c. whipped cream

1 c. mini marshmallows

1 can bing cherries

Mix Jell-O, boiling water, cherry juice and raspberry flavoring.

Whip together cream cheese and whipped cream.

Blend everything together and fold in marshmallows and cherries.

Chill until set.