Meinzer

Audrey Powles

College memories are filled with good times that I shared with friends, seemingly pointless lectures from a few professors, thought provoking ones from others and probably one that has as many good memories for me as it does bad. I was in a fraternity in college, one that I still hold in high regard. We did many philanthropic events, as well as developed a comradery that lasts to this day. To help support our chapter, we did various fundraising events like sell firewood and T-shirts, but probably our biggest fundraiser was to help with bingo at the local bingo parlor.

Now when you hear the word bingo, there is a certain stereotype that comes to mind. Right now, in your mind, you are probably picturing a bunch of sweet little old ladies that just left their meeting with the quilters club and are out for a night on the town with the girls. You are partially correct in that assumption. There is nothing sweet about those little old ladies when it comes to their bingo obsession. My own grandmother answered the phone when I called, just to tell me she was playing bingo and couldn’t talk to me for the next hour. After working at the Bingo Haus, I’m not convinced this is a family friendly activity that assisted living facilities and nursing homes should engage in. Blood pressure levels run high, friendships are ruined, social security checks are blown, and a riot almost broke out when the law that banned smoking indoors was signed into law.

Let me walk you through bingo night as a naïve young college student that is simply looking to help earn money for his chapter. You show up early to open the doors, get the money drawer ready for the night, get the game cards ready and plug in the vintage televisions to give them time to warm up so they can be seen. You were sure to park your pickup at the far end of the parking lot; your buddy’s pickup is still in the body shop from where a Lincoln Continental crunched a fender last month when he showed up to help. As the players begin to show up, the stress level begins to grow. You sell game after game; the tables begin to fill up. There are three basic jobs that happen when you work bingo. The finance man oversees all the money. He makes change for all the games that are sold, pays out on winning games, and rarely leaves the back table for the night. Next there are runners. Runners do just that, they run. They bring winning cards up to be verified, sell progressive cards to players and brings the winnings back to players. You know how in Vegas there are those guys that walk around on stage and ladies wave money at them? It’s kind of like that, except you aren’t taking your clothes off and if you can’t make change quick enough or run out of progressive cards or special game cards, the sweet little old ladies are likely to burn a hole through you with their stares or cut you in half with a sharp tongue. The man in charge of all the games is the caller. If you have ever in your life called bingo, bless you. You survived, traumatized, but you survived.

Every game is different, blackout, regular bingo, four corners, and many others. Be sure you wear iron underwear for when you call an “N” number for a game that only requires the corners to win. You’ll get your butt chewed faster than a dog who peed on the carpet. You’ll get told that you are just the cutest thing in the world when you are selling progressives, and don’t be surprised if more than one granny tries to set you up on a date with their granddaughter. The more numbers that are called, the more the room begins to tense. Edna will end up walking home after she calls “BINGO!” before Evelyn does and they brought Evelyn’s Chrysler tonight. Dreams are shattered, lives will be forever changed, and young college men are sworn off bingo for life.

The best part of the night is when the televisions are shut down, the trash is taken out, and the caller and Edna can share a smoke break and a cry outside. I can’t tell you how many nights I spent calling bingo. I can speak from experience when I say that nothing stops bingo, not rain, blizzards or even tornado warnings. It’s been a long time since I called bingo, but the memories live on forever. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.