Biofuels group praise Bustos bill for minimal octane standard

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., on Thursday introduced the Next Generation Fuels Act, which would establish a minimum octane standard for gasoline and would require sources of the added octane value to reduce carbon emissions by at least 30% compared to baseline gasoline.

The legislation would limit the use of harmful aromatics in meeting this new higher octane standard, as well as in current-market gasoline.

“For the last three and a half years, we have been forced to fight battle after battle and face this Administration’s broken promise after broken promise to ensure our country is meeting the full potential of biofuels,” Bustos said. “The Next Generation Fuels Act looks toward the future to make sure we bring an environmental lens to biofuels production, in order to increase demand while reducing carbon emissions.”

“The Next Generation Fuels Act builds on the success of the Renewable Fuel Standard in advancing corn growers’ commitment to providing the lowest cost, most efficient, and environmentally friendly fuel available,” said National Corn Growers Association President Kevin Ross.

“There has never been a more urgent need to adopt higher octane, low-carbon ethanol blends in America’s fuel supply, as they are key to achieving clean, healthy air,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “We applaud Congresswoman Bustos for charting a path forward that will unleash clean, affordable ethanol to drive decarbonization in our nation’s transportation fleet and save consumers money at the fuel pump.”

“The Next Generation Fuels Act of 2020 provides a bold and innovative approach to reducing carbon emissions, improving engine efficiency and performance, protecting human health, and removing the arcane regulatory roadblocks that have hindered the expansion of cleaner, greener liquid fuels,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper.

“By establishing the roadmap for an orderly transition to high-octane, low-carbon fuels, this landmark legislation begins an exciting new era in transportation fuels policy.”