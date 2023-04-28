Biofuels groups praise EPA issuance of E15 waiver

In a news release issued today ahead of the EPA announcement, Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., a member of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus, said, “This decision by the EPA is a game-changer for Illinois working families and Illinois’ corn industry.”

“By expanding the sale of E15, we can lower gas prices, support our corn farmers, and grow our economy in central and northwestern Illinois,” Sorensen said. “I was proud to help lead this effort in Congress, and I want to thank the EPA for acting swiftly to support families and our farming communities.”

POET, a company that builds biofuels plants and manages them, applauded the move and noted that the announcement mirrored one made by President Biden at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, in 2022.

The National Corn Growers Association, the Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy and the National Farmers Union all praised the issuance of the waiver.

EPA noted that the Clean Air Act allows the administrator, in consultation with the Energy Department, to temporarily waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages.

“As a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Administrator Regan determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist and has granted a temporary waiver to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available,” EPA said.

“As required by law, EPA and DOE evaluated the situation and determined that granting the waiver was in the public interest.”

EPA explained, “Currently, in roughly two-thirds of the country, E15 cannot be sold from terminals starting on May 1 and at retail stations starting on June 1. EPA is providing relief by extending the 1-psi Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) waiver that currently applies to E10 gasoline to E15, which will enable E15 sales throughout the summer driving season in these areas, if necessary.”

“This action only extends the 1-psi waiver to E15 in parts of the country where it already exists for E10. E15 can already be sold year-round in parts of the country that have a Reformulated Gasoline (RFG) program.”

Because the RVP of E10 and E15 gasoline used by consumers will be the same (both will be 1 psi higher than otherwise required by EPA or state regulations) EPA does not expect any impact on air quality from this limited action. EPA’s research has shown no significant impact on evaporative emissions when the 1-psi waiver is extended to E15. With no significant impacts on emissions from cars and trucks, we expect consumers can continue to use E15 without concern that its use in the summer will impact air quality.”

EPA’s emergency fuel waiver will go into effect on May 1 when terminal operators would otherwise no longer be able to sell E15 in the affected regions of the country and will last through May 20 which is the statutory maximum of 20 days.

“EPA will continue to monitor the supply with industry and federal partners, and the agency expects to issue new waivers effectively extending the emergency fuel waiver until such time as the extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances due to the war in Ukraine are no longer present.”