Biosolids workshop scheduled for Feb. 28

Colorado's West Adams Conservation District and the Brighton field office of the National Resources Conservation District will present an informational workshop about biosolids for boards, public officials and landowners. The workshop is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. There will be several speakers, a panel, question and answer session, and booths at this all day workshop that will examine practices and effects of biosolid application. Please RSVP to Tiffani Walker at (720) 634-3924 or tiffani.walker@co.usda.gov.