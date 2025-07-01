Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

This hame type driving harness was made using BioThane by N&A Harness of Millersburg, Ohio. Photo courtesy N&A Harness

10. BioThane

Multi-purpose leather alternative

People often ask, what is BioThane and how is it used? It is simply polyurethane coated webbing or multi-purpose leather alternative.

The more intriguing question is how did it emerge? That question can be answered by the ancient Greek philosopher Plato who famously wrote: “our need will be the real creator.” That statement was molded over time into the English proverb, “necessity is the mother of invention.”

A necessity arose through a harness maker from the standardbred racing industry. The harness maker contacted B.F. Goodrich about making coated webbing as a replacement for leather. The

Goodrich company passed on the request as the perceived volume was low and not profitable. After the Goodrich Company declined, employees seized the opportunity as you will learn.

COMPANY HISTORY

Ethan Boron, BioThane president provided details about his father’s pursuit of the opportunity. “We are a classic American dream story. When Goodrich passed on the request to make coated webbing, my father, Frank and a few of his engineer buddies at Goodrich started Bio in 1977. They launched the product development in a home basement as tinkers and do-it-yourselfers. Dad worked part-time during the developing stages while still employed at Goodrich. After a few years he was able to devote full-time work at Bio.”

“The development team was passionate about building great products on their own. In addition, they instilled values of innovation, improvement and honesty. Following extensive research and development, the first sales were to harness makers. This sector continues to be a major part of our business.”

Ethan added, “Over the years, Bio transitioned into the second generation where I’m involved. The company name was changed to BioThane to reflect the use of polyurethane. Our team invests time, laboring over the little details to make great coated webbing that is durable and safe. This is important because we connect with the people that will be driving BioThane made harness.”

BioThane was first located in Cleveland, Ohio. Kim Madjar, director of sales and marketing detailed the company’s growth. “As business grew and additional space was required, the company relocated to a 40,000 square foot facility in North Ridgeville. The plastic profile extrusion is done from this location. Part of our administrative staff are officed here as well.”

“We are gratified by the acceptance of our product across many sectors. As the result of exponential growth, additional facilities were needed. In 2021, BioThane expanded into a nearby 30,000 square foot facility in North Olmsted. From this location, operations include punch, cut, laser cut, RF (radio frequency) rivet, grommet, hot stamping, engrave, and assembly.”

The front of BioThane’s corporate headquarters located in North Ridgeville, Ohio. Photo by Fred Hendricks 2. BioThane

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS

The two largest sectors utilizing BioThane products is the equine and canine industries. Readers are familiar with the product used for horses both light and draft. However, the use for dogs is growing more rapidly both for collars and leashes.

In the medical field, BioThane is used to make gait belts, patient restraints, lifting devices, shoulder straps for medical equipment bags and more. “During the Covid pandemic BioThane saw a tremendous surge for medical purposes and dog related products. Our 60 member employee crew worked around the clock to meet the need,” Kim said.

The safety industry has applied many safety applications with BioThane. They include safety harnesses, decontamination belts, climbing straps and lanyards. These uses provide the necessary tensile strength and are abrasion resistant.

Numerous sporting good products utilize BioThane. The products are used in shoulder pads, helmet chin straps, snowshoes and yoga straps. After an active day or sporting event, the product is easy to clean and remain wear resistant for extended use.

For everyday wear, BioThane products provide long lasting waist belts of various kinds. They include standard waist belts and dress belts. Bio created a new leather weight material that has the same look, feel, and weight as typical leather waist belts. They currently offer this in black and brown in many different coating types.

The tactical and military fields utilize BioThane extensively. BioThane has been made into gun belts, police belts, rifle slings, pocket stiffeners or one of many tactical products. While the gun belt and police belt are made of thicker, stiffer material, the belt does not stretch or sag over time when supporting weight. As with other BioThane products, they are durable, easy to clean and available in a variety of finishes.

“These are just a few of the many applications of BioThane. We continue to be amazed by the growing ways in which our products are being used,” Kim said.

A finished strip of BioThane is shown as it rolls off the production line. Photo by Fred Hendricks 3. BioThane

PRODUCTION PROCESS

BioThane makes both PVC (polyvinylchloride) and TPU (polyurethane) coated webbing. However, the production of TPU will be explained.

The manufacture of coated webbing is a complex process involving multiple steps. The various production stages requires precise operation and strict quality control.

The webbing is made from high-strength polyester fibers through weaving. The fibers are made from tiny pieces or polyester granules. The weaving process involves interlacing yarns to form a sturdy structure or webbing.

To combine TPU with polyester webbing, extrusion technology is utilized. Extrusion is a process where thermoplastic material is heated and melted, then forced through a die. This ensures that TPU is evenly coated on the webbing to form a waterproof barrier. It also assures wear resistance and color endurance.

It should be noted that BioThane has employed their time-tested technology along these various steps to assure high quality products.

This hame type driving harness was made using BioThane by N&A Harness of Millersburg, Ohio. Photo courtesy N&A Harness 10. BioThane

QUALITY ASSURANCE

Although BioThane has safeguards along the production line to assure quality, regular and random tests are conducted. A few of these tests were explained in the research and testing laboratory during a tour of BioThane.

Adhesion is a test that measures the force required to peel the coating off the fabric. This measures the adhesion strength of the coating to the webbing to be assured the coating adheres properly to the webbing. This test assures that harness made with BioThane will last for many years.

Buckle pull is a test to measure the tear strength of a coated webbing. A buckle/tongue is assembled and put into a tensile machine. This measures the point at which the fiber begins to break from the force. This test confirms the hole strength is equal to or above BioThane’s strict requirements for each product.

The abrasion test measures the resistance of the coating. This is done with the reciprocating motion of a stone tip stylus on the surface of the material. Therefore, calibrating the weight and thickness before and after the test for durability through use.

Sun can alter coated webbing if not prepared properly. BioThane tests UV protection with accelerated sunlight exposure using a Xenon arc bulb. The test accelerates natural sunlight exposure which simulates outdoor conditions. Both color and gloss are measured throughout the test.

Shown is a parade hitch with harness made from BioThane. The harness is a product of N&A Harness of Millersburg, Ohio. Photo by N&A Harness BIG E 2019

CONCLUSION

Scott Hanna, outside sales representative shared these closing comments. “BioThane products are typically custom made or engineered for customers’ specific needs. As a leading manufacturer of American made coated webbing, BioThane is committed to providing customers with innovative products that exceed their expectations while satisfying all applicable requirements.”

He continued, “We are guided by our core values — honesty, innovation and improvement. As employees, we strive to be honest with ourselves and utilize lean principles to guide continuous improvement as expected by our customers.”

“We encourage those who utilize BioThane made products to provide comments and new ideas. We make a point of being present and involved in the market. And through our contacts, we pride ourselves in making lasting partnerships and friendships in the harness community. Our distributors and harness makers are local to your communities. They are knowledgeable about BioThane and the quality harness that result.” he said.

Shown is a roll of BioThane dull Beta 520. Beta 520 has been refined over the past 20 years to be nearly indistinguishable from dull leather. Photo courtesy BioThane 6. BioThane

BioThane Coated Webbing Corp. is located at 34655 Mills Road, North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039. They may be contacted by phone at (440) 327-0485. For internet users, log onto https://http://www.biothane.us .

This article was originally published in Plain Communities Business Exchange and is being reprinted with permission. For subscription information to PCBE, phone: (717) 362-1118 or visit http://www.pcbe.us .

Hendricks of Mansfield, Ohio, covers a vast array of subjects relating to agriculture. You may contact Hendricks at fwhendricks@gmail.com .