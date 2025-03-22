Bipartisan bill will help ranchers keep working lands working for people and wildlife 

“The programs that this bill would invest in have been essential to implementing really important stewardship practices on our Wyoming ranch,” said Ensign Ranches co-owner Chris Robinson. Courtesy photo

Bipartisan legislation from U.S. Representatives Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., and Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., will support farmers and ranchers’ voluntary efforts providing wildlife habitat on working lands. By investing in popular farm bill conservation programs, The Habitat Connectivity on Working Lands Act of 2025 will help the U.S. Department of Agriculture work with farmers, ranchers, and private landowners to address the worrying loss and fragmentation of America’s working lands and the important wildlife habitat they provide.

“Ranchers and land managers are always on the lookout for opportunities to improve habitat: healthier rangelands are better for both livestock and wildlife. The Habitat Connectivity on Working Lands Act of 2025 creates opportunities for ranchers to enhance habitat and connectivity while improving their own bottom lines and, in turn, the strength of rural economies,” said Lesli Allison, CEO of Western Landowners Alliance. “The methods laid out in this bill have proven to be highly successful in the pilot program. The bill is a big win for working lands and wildlife.”

“The programs that this bill would invest in have been essential to implementing really important stewardship practices on our Wyoming ranch,” said Ensign Ranches co-owner Chris Robinson. “Enrolling our ranch in Grassland CRP and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program enabled us to adopt the practices needed to keep the ranch profitable while we provide quality habitat for migratory big game like elk, mule deer and pronghorn, and all the other animals that come with them.”