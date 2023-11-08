Bipartisan House coalition introduces sustainable aviation fuels bill

Reps. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill.; Max Miller, R-Ohio; Mike Flood, R-Neb.; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Brad Finstad, R-Minn.; Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas; and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, this week introduced the bipartisan Farm to Fly Act, a bill to foster the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels within existing Agriculture Department programs, allow for greater collaboration, and ensure USDA’s SAF definitions reflect eligibility for American agricultural crops.

“By utilizing sustainable aviation fuel, we can cut harmful emissions, support family farmers and reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources,” Budzinski said in a news release. “I’m proud to join Congressman Max Miller and colleagues on both sides of the aisle on the Farm to Fly Act — legislation that will allow homegrown biofuels to power our aviation sector while supporting growth in rural economies. With this bill, we can empower the USDA to drive a sustainable future for our aviation industry.”

The bipartisan Farm to Fly Act would:

▪ Clarify eligibility for Sustainable Aviation Fuels within the Agriculture Department Bio-Energy Programs expanding markets for American agricultural crops through aviation bioenergy.

▪ Provide for greater collaboration for aviation biofuels throughout the USDA mission areas, increasing private sector partnerships.

▪ Affirm a common definition of SAF for USDA purposes, as widely supported by industry and congressional leaders to enable U.S. crops to contribute to aviation renewable fuels most effectively.

The legislation has been endorsed by Archer Daniels Midland, Green Plains, the National Corn Growers Association, Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association, Bayer, the National Biodiesel Board, the National Farmers Union, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the Advanced Biofuels Business Council, the National Association of Wheat Growers, the American Council on Renewable Energy, DSM Co., the American Security Project, the Clean Fuels Development Coalition and the National Sorghum Producers. It also has support from Airlines for America, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Jet Blue Airlines, and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.

The Renewable Fuels Association “strongly supports the Farm to Fly Act,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “We applaud the determined efforts of Rep. Miller — along with co-sponsors Reps. Flood, Craig, Finstad, Budzinski, Crockett, Hinson and Feenstra — to introduce this important legislation, which creates more clarity and stability around the development of sustainable aviation fuels made from U.S. crops. By ensuring the best available science and modeling tools are used to calculate the carbon benefits of homegrown renewable fuels, this bill helps position SAF for takeoff.”