Biscuits and baked potatoes

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

My wife is married to a monster, well that is according to her anyway. See we have been having this dispute in our house, its an ongoing disagreement really. One of my favorite breakfast items is biscuits with sausage gravy. Now I have to brag on my wife. She is one of the best bakers that I have ever been around. She can whip up biscuits that are buttery and flaky and the perfect vessel for being covered in gravy goodness. These biscuits go good with butter and honey or some homemade chokecherry jelly. Here is where our disagreement starts. When I want butter and jam on a biscuit, I pull it apart so that I have a top and bottom half, but when I want biscuits and gravy, I don’t like to cut my biscuit. I take these beautiful, flaky biscuits and crumble them on my plate and smother them. Apparently, this is an unforgivable sin. I didn’t know that there are special biscuits for special events. I guess you can only crumble drop biscuits, and flaky biscuits are for splitting open.

The other food that I have been eating wrong my entire life is baked potatoes. My bride was born in Idaho. If you didn’t know this, Idaho is famous for potatoes. There is also a super-secret method to opening your baked potato that somehow all Idahoans are born with a knowledge of, but the other 49 states were left in the dark. I’m going to let you all know what this method is. You grab a scalding hot tater when they get passed around the table. Take the tin foil off and don’t worry about burning your fingers, just trust the process. Next, forget about using a knife and fork to open this rock sized starchy vegetable that is about the same temperature as lava, stab it repeatedly in a line with your fork from one end to the other. Now comes the insanity. Push the ends of the spud together with your thumb and index finger so that the tater opens and becomes fluffy. Blisters will heal eventually, and while you are blowing on your hot fingers to cool them off, the rest of the family will be eating their meal. Or if you want to be a monster like me, cut it with your knife, mash it with a fork, spread butter on it and enjoy supper free from burned fingers.

It truly is funny how different people from different parts of the world have different styles and ways of doing things. I think it’s what makes us unique as a nation. Life would sure be boring if we all thought and acted the same. It’s also what makes marriage exciting. My wife is the first to admit that she doesn’t like change. She likes routine and schedules and detailed plans. I on the other hand make most of my plans on the fly. I love trying new things and think that food is one thing best shared with company. My wife and I might disagree on the best way to eat biscuits and gravy or how best to open a baked potato, but our differences are what make us unique together.

With fall right around the corner, it’s a pretty good time of year to enjoy the harvest from your garden, or the garden of a neighbor. Don’t be afraid to try new recipes and sharing them with family and friends make it even more enjoyable. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.