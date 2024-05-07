Bishop, Davis introduce HEIRS Property Act

Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., and Donald Davis, D-N.C., last week introduced the Heirs Education and Investment to Resolve Succession of (HEIRS) Property Act, which would amend existing law to direct the agriculture secretary to work with nonprofit organizations to provide pro-bono legal or accounting services in resolving ownership and succession of farmland for underserved limited-resource or socially disadvantaged heirs.

The bill would also reauthorize the Heirs Property Intermediary Relending Program.

“In order to make sure America continues to produce the highest quality, most affordable food and fiber, we have to support the family farmers who are the backbone of our agriculture industry,” Bishop said in a news release.

“When there is no clear title of landownership, it makes farmland vulnerable to predatory land speculators, which has cost families — and our country — millions of acres of lost farmland over the last century. It affects all agricultural producers but has hit Black farmers particularly hard.

“This bill will make sure that there are community resources available to families to help them navigate heirs’ property legal issues so that they can keep family land in agriculture from generation to generation.”

“Black farmers and their families have long been a crucial part of the rich agricultural traditions of eastern North Carolina and America,” Davis added.

“Sadly, too many have lost their land or access to their family history due to heirs’ property issues.

“The HEIRS Property Act makes it easier for local nonprofit organizations, who provide the necessary legal expertise, to connect and work with heirs in their fight to bring the land back to agricultural use.”

“Legal and quasi-legal trickery over the last century greatly contributed to Black farm owners losing nearly 90% of their farmland, and to the 98% decrease in the number of Black farmers,” said DeShawn Blanding, senior Washington representative in the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Today, just one in 72 farmers is Black,” Blanding said. “We need provisions in the next food and farm bill that will help keep Black farmers on their land and assist with ownership and title issues that put them at risk of losing their land.

“The HEIRS Property Act will help farming families resolve ownership issues that are preventing them from investing in their farms or accessing USDA programs and services, and protect their families’ legacies from predatory sales.”