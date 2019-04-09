Bishop tells Perdue Trump budget is ‘woefully underfunded

House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., told Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue at a hearing today that "unfortunately, once again, the administration has put forward a woefully underfunded budget request that fails agricultural communities and rural America."

Bishop continued, "Many of the short-sighted proposals contained in the request have been submitted by the department before and will be rejected by the subcommittee once again. I am somewhat surprised that the fiscal year 2020 budget request is essentially a carbon copy of the past few years. The department submits this at a time when the agricultural and rural economies face significant challenges."

In his formal statement to the committee, Perdue concluded, "In the face of a growing national debt, the president has offered a fiscally responsible budget that no longer puts off the tough decisions to future generations."

"The budget will support a robust economy that created 200,000 jobs in January, with unemployment at 3.8 percent in February," Perdue said.

"Recent estimates predict Gross Domestic Product will grow at a rate of about 2.5 percent. Nonetheless, according to the U.S. Treasury, the national debt has grown to more than $22 trillion as of March 15, 2019. The Trump administration has proposed a budget that is fiscally responsible and no longer puts off the tough decisions to future generations. At USDA, we will do our part to reduce government spending."